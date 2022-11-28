Casemiro sends cheeky message to former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo



The past week saw a couple of major developments at Manchester United as the Glazers announced the possibility of a full sale of the club and the club mutually agreed to terminate star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

The homecoming of one of United’s famous sons was not supposed to end in such bitter fashion but after his incendiary interview with Piers Morgan, the club was left with no choice.

And while the chapter might be over between the pair, United players, irrespective of their nations, have been hounded about their reaction to the interview and the club’s subsequent decision.

CR7 interview fallout

When compatriot Bruno Fernandes along with fellow Premier League stars Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves were repeatedly asked, the Portugal skipper spoke up and requested the media to concentrate on asking about the World Cup.

But other United stars like Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof have already had their say and now another current star has now voiced his opinion on the issue.

🗣️ "I wish him all the best, except when he plays against me" Casemiro reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2rc7ffOXtR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2022

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro revealed that he was sad to see his friend leaving but admitted that he knew Ronaldo enough to say that the decision he took was for the betterment of his career.

The midfield general also said that though he has not interacted with his former teammate yet, he admitted that the Portuguese is one of the best players in the world.

Casemiro’s message to CR7

“I haven’t exchanged any messages with him, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a player with great experience, and he knows what’s best for his career,” he said ahead of his country’s tie with Switzerland on Monday.

“Of course we are sad a player like him is leaving because we are talking about one of the best players of all time.”

And there was also a cheeky message for the striker where he wished him all the best for all games except for if and when both faced off in the future.

“I wish him all the best in his football career – except when he plays against me – but I wish him all the best.”

Casemiro has played with Ronaldo for five seasons back in Real Madrid and for half-a-season here at United.

