Christian Pulisic draws interest from Manchester United, Newcastle, and Arsenal



Manchester United are set to battle Arsenal and Newcastle for the signing of Christian Pulisic this winter.

That is according to The Daily Mail, who claim that the USA star could be offloaded by Chelsea as he enters the final eighteen months of his contract.

The left winger was the subject of an enquiry from the Red Devils back in August as Erik ten Hag sought to bolster his attacking options.

United did not follow up on their interest in that window, but with the squad short of attacking options a move in January could well be on the cards.

While United do have Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and the young Alejandro Garnacho for the left side of their attacking trident, there is an argument to be made that Pulisic could improve the side.

Rashford has been needed as a striker this term, with Anthony Martial – now United’s only natural centre forward – often struggling for fitness.

Sancho started the season in decent form but fell off as soon as he had the left wing to himself, perhaps suggesting that the former Dortmund man needs competition to flourish. He would also likely benefit from the freedom to play in central areas on occasion, which another winger could provide.

Garnacho has had a fine start to his senior career but at the tender age of 18, it would be somewhat unfair to burden him with too much responsibility at this stage of his development.

A reasonable deal for Pulisic, touted to be available for around £35m, could add some much-needed depth to United’s attack, with Ten Hag publicly bemoaning his lack of offensive options on numerous occasions.

However with other Premier League clubs interested in the Chelsea winger, United would be unlikely to want any involvement in a bidding war when other positions are in such need.

Chief among them is the aforementioned centre forward role. Cristiano Ronaldo’s termination from the club has only worsened what was already a difficult situation upfront.

United notably also only have one left-footed attacker in their squad in summer signing Antony.

Signing Christian Pulisic would not address either of these problems but should United struggle to sign their priority targets in the historically difficult winter transfer window, they may well turn to the dynamic wide man to bolster their attack.

Should he be available on loan, as reported by Mark Ogden, a deal would look considerably more appealing to Manchester United, who overspent in the summer.

