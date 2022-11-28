Davide Frattesi: Manchester United monitoring Sassuolo midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are actively scouting Frattesi as Erik ten Hag plans his rebuild.

United have vastly improved the midfield with the addition of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

The two contrasting profiles add much-needed quality at opposite ends of the field.

United could do with some additional midfield depth, especially after the struggles of Donny van de Beek and the inconsistency of Bruno Fernandes.

Frattesi would be an exciting option for United.

For Sassuolo this season, the 23 year old has had a fantastic start.

Frattesi acts as a box-to-box midfielder, using his energy to bomb up and down the pitch.

He would offer a new dynamic in midfield and could be a tempting option for Ten Hag to consider.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Dean Jones spoke about United’s interest:

“I don’t think we can really compare him to Frenkie de Jong, and I don’t think I’d be looking at him along those sorts of lines, but they’re scouting him.”

“But we have to consider United scout a lot of people, as does every club. It’s just one of those leaks that get out that the club have been watching him.”

Sassuolo are said to value him at around £30 million.