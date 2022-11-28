Fabrizio Romano provides January update on Man United target Frenkie de Jong



Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Manchester United’s chances of signing Frenkie de Jong in January.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival in the summer, the Dutch midfielder has been the primary target after suffering an uncertain start to the season at Barcelona.

Under their head coach Xavi, the midfielder was often used from the bench amidst a possible transfer to the Premier League.

However a move never materialised, with De Jong since becoming an integral part of the Spanish side.

Rumours have certainly not died down since the closure of the summer transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Romano has dropped a new update on Man United’s stance on the playmaker.

The Italian journalist has confirmed that it is impossible for the club to seal the midfielder in January.

He said in the article “For January, I think it is almost impossible, but for the summer it depends on the player because Frenkie de Jong has always said no to any move.

“It’s not just to Manchester United, he decided to stay at Barcelona, he’s happy at Barcelona, if Frenkie changes his mind, then we will see.”

This is despite the fact that multiple clubs including Premier League rivals Chelsea are showing an interest in signing the Dutch international.

Liverpool are reportedly in the mix but a move isn’t a priority while they look to secure Jude Bellingham.

De Jong has maintained that he has no desire to leave Barcelona any time soon after joining the club from Ajax in 2019.

The 25-year-old would be a huge boost to United’s midfield despite the summer revamp in the middle of the park.

Ten Hag saw defensive midfielder Casemiro arrive from Real Madrid with Christian Eriksen coming to the club on a free transfer.

It is expected that the manager will look to alter the midfield again next summer with plenty of names on the list.

