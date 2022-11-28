Leandro Trossard offered to Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement



Belgium forward Leandro Trossard has been offered to Manchester United by his agent as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport, “We know that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent.

“He’s been offered to Manchester United; he’s been offered to Liverpool, and he’s been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested.

“Manchester United haven’t really bitten, but given the Ronaldo situation, we have to wait and see if they consider a player like him, somebody gettable, somebody that is in good form and somebody that can just tide them over and continue the momentum that they’re building under Erik ten Hag between now and the summer, at which point they can then come in for a big name.”

Trossard has been in fine form this season, first under Graham Potter and then under new Brighton coach Robero de Zerbi.

He has scored seven times and provided two assists in fourteen Premier League matches this campaign.

His versatility could be a benefit to Erik ten Hag, with the Belgian capable of playing all across the front line. A good dribbler and a willing runner out of possession, the Brighton attacker would suit the Dutchman’s system.

Trossard’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, although Brighton do have an option to extend it for a further twelve months.

That goes some way to explaining the relatively low £30m price tag for a proven Premier League attacker in good form, and the 27-year-old could well have something to offer United.

His ability to cover multiple positions could see him take some pressure off the likes on Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford, all of whom suffered injuries as the Red Devils’ fixture list became more congested in the run up to the World Cup.

Ten Hag could even deploy him as a false nine in place of Anthony Martial, whose fitness struggles plagued him throughout the first half of the season.

While there are ways in which Trossard could make sense for Man United, what the side is really missing is a strong option for the centre forward position.

With January a notoriously difficult transfer window in which to do business – particularly, it seems, for United – they may look to prioritise a true number nine to help get more out of the technical dribblers already in the squad.

However, since there is hardly an abundance of quality strikers available for a midseason move, Ten Hag may have to make do with a somewhat creative solution to his centre forward crisis.

