Manchester United are considering recalling three youngsters in January



Manchester United are to consider recalling some of their loan players in the January transfer window.

It is expected that Erik ten Hag will fine-tune his defence and attack in the upcoming weeks after a good start to the season.

Despite finding themselves outside of Champions League qualification, it has been a good couple of months after wins against Liverpool and Arsenal.

The manager will no doubt be looking at a couple of players who will be able to join the club in the January transfer window.

He also has a couple of good options in the Championship who are currently on loan from Man United and can be recalled in January.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that the club are considering terminating some of the players’ current loan deals.

Ethan Laird, Hannibal Mejbri and Amad are all excelling in the league with United holding a recall option that can be activated once the transfer window opens.

It’s fully expected that Aaron Wan Bissaka will be leaving the club after failing to impress Ten Hag despite being injured for the majority of the season.

Crystal Palace seems like the most logical club to land the right-back on loan after arriving from the London club in 2019.

The outlet reports that United are cautious that it could disrupt the development of the youngsters, however, the need to readjust the first-team squad is more important.

Laird is enjoying his loan spell with Queens Park Rangers where he has started 17 Championship matches.

The English right-back played an important part in Ten Hag’s first pre-season at United contributing to more minutes than Wan Bissaka.

QPR’s performances did drop off before the World Cup, however, the club are positioned just outside of the playoff positions.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Amad would be the key option to recall if the club want to bolster their forward options.

United fans will remember the Ivorian international’s important goal vs. AC Milan in the Europa League a couple of seasons ago.

It isn’t ruled out that the club could splash the cash for a new option in attack during the January market.

