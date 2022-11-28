Manchester United Legend Gary Neville rates former club as better buy than Liverpool

Last week, the Glazer siblings, Manchester United’s current owners, announced they are willing to consider offers for the club.

Their 17 years of ownership have been fraught with protests, calls for their exit, and lacklustre performances on the pitch.

Saudia Arabia has emerged as one of the potential suitors for the trophy-laden football club (via Sky Sports News).

In a Sky News interview, Saudia Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz revealed the nation’s intention to take over long-time United rivals Liverpool.

The Merseyside club is on the market.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes that Liverpool will have to wait as interest in United is likely to be more significant. Neville trod lightly, offering a diplomatic view of why United would be a more attractive purchase to potential buyers.

He said, “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Liverpool at all because they’re a massive football club.”

“When you look at the height of English football when it comes to viewing figures, fans, and commercial revenues – it’s Manchester United and Liverpool at the very top.”

Red Devils over the Reds

Neville believes that without any deep-set allegiance to Liverpool, United would be a buyer’s first choice. He continued saying:

“Manchester United will be more sought after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool. Unless Liverpool have got something sorted, I think they’re going to have to wait a little bit because I think the buyers will go to Manchester United first – unless there’s a Liverpool fan who is very wealthy somewhere and has an allegiance to Liverpool.”

“But I think if you were looking at both, as an asset side by side, you’d choose Manchester United and that’s not me being biased as a Manchester United fan.

“Liverpool are in a better position on and off the pitch at the moment, but you cannot deny the scale of Manchester United. When you look at commercial revenues, Manchester United as an asset are a better buy.

“I think the owner will think if Manchester United get it right on and off the pitch and Liverpool get it right on and off the pitch, Manchester United will be bigger.”

What is for sure is that plenty of change is underway at English Football’s most decorated club.