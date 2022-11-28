Picture: Antony returns to Brazil team training as Fred expects to start against Switzerland



Manchester United winger Antony has returned to Brazil’s team training.

There were fears about Antony’s availability ahead of Monday’s crucial clash against Switzerland.

Antony missed Friday’s training with an unspecified illness and head coach Tite feared he would lose yet another body for the Selecao’s second game of the World Cup.

This is after Neymar and Danilo were ruled out of any further group with the duo picking up injuries in the 2-0 victory against Serbia.

With Neymar especially not available, Antony’s services are needed more than ever and the winger could have a golden opportunity to start in the PSG star’s absence.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win the tournament and have been handed a major boost as the tricky attacker trained with his teammates today.

Antony was pictured in training alongside Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Antony back in Brazil training after illness. ✅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wRCvkdNbRX — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 27, 2022

The United man came on as Neymar’s substitute against Serbia and played for ten minutes.

Another United star who is set to start against Switzerland, according to a Brazilian publication, is Fred.

Globo reports that Fred will come in for the injured Neymar who played in the middle of the park against Serbia.

🚨🎖| Fred is expected to start in Neymar’s absence. [GLOBO] — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 27, 2022

Like Antony, Fred started on the bench against the Serbs before he was brought on to help see out the victory. It is likely that Fred will partner club teammate, Casemiro, at the heart of Brazil’s midfield.

Hopefully, both Antony and Fred start and help their national team guarantee their place in the next round of the competition.

