PSV Eindhoven chief executive willing to sell Cody Gakpo in the summer

PSV chief executive Marcel Brands is willing to sell Cody Gakpo to the highest bidder come the end of the season but would prefer to do business with Liverpool.

As reported by Tribal Football, Brands is willing to negotiate with interested clubs and according to Fichajes.com, he “has confessed on ESPN that he would opt for the Merseyside club’s candidacy. In this way, the ball appears on the Liverpool court.”

As per Tribal football, Brands describes Liverpool as a ‘good partner’ to potentially do business with, opening the door for a bid from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Liverpool is a club that is always very focused. Would they be a good partner to send Gakpo to in the summer? Yes, that’s right.” Brands told ESPN NL.

Gakpo was the subject of interest from English clubs in the summer and Brands claimed he turned down an overall €40 million bid, from Leeds United.

“Leeds United offered €30 million with €11m as a bonus. Six of them were to be paid if Leeds reached the Champions League.” he said.

Brands also claimed Erik ten Hag tabled an offer for the forward and he would have been willing to sell, had it met PSV’s €50m valuation.

“If United offered the money that we wanted to have for Cody, then we would have sold him. You can not stop him then. With bonuses we wanted to go up to €50m,” said Brands.

Since then Gakpo’s stock and price tag has undoubtedly risen, his blistering start to the Eredivisie and his impressive opening two games in the World Cup for the Netherlands have put top European clubs on high alert.

Gakpo has scored a goal in each of the first two games for the Dutch, including a stunning opener in the draw with Ecuador.

United are in need for reinforcements up front after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and the inability of Anthony Martial to stay fit for sustained periods.

Erik ten Hag knows Gakpo well from his time in Holland and will be hoping United have the ability to gazump any potential rival suitors should Gakpo leave Eindhoven in the coming windows.