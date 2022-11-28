Roy Keane and Gary Neville slam former Manchester United flop Angel di Maria for Argentina horror show



Argentina were on the verge of exiting the World Cup but thanks to heroics from star player Lionel Messi, they managed to overcome Mexico 2-0 in their second World Cup game.

From Manchester United’s point of view, the performance of Lisandro Martinez was exemplary and it was a far cry from the previous game’s nervousness which pervaded the back line.

And while the United defender was one of Argentina’s better performers, another former United star — Angel di Maria failed to hit the heights expected of him.

Argentina win, Di Maria fails

The winger is not at all popular among the United faithful for his constant comments criticising the club and for leaving the club after only one season, citing how difficult it was to adjust in the the city of Manchester.

On Saturday, the former Real Madrid star was his ineffectual best, failing to dribble past a single opposition player and failed to successfully have one shot on target in the game.

Out of five attempted crosses from the right flank, he managed only one successful cross into the box and lost possession a total of 12 times.

"He's the biggest disappointment ever to come to Manchester United!" 👀@GNev2 and Roy Keane have something to say about Angel Di Maria… 😬 🎙️ @markpougatch #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZcugUMiUa7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022

United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane were very critical of the Juventus winger and mentioned that he has no heart and is guaranteed to give the ball away due to his poor end product.

“He is the biggest disappointment to ever come to Manchester United him… he’s got no heart,’ Neville told ITV (via Daily Mail).

“He’d break your heart, I’m not sure he’s got one. Go on and do something. He’s guaranteed to give it (the ball) away,” Keane added.

“He’s running into bodies, he’s not getting his head up. Look at his career… he’s had some great moves, gone for a lot of money, but watching him out there.

One of the worst United signings ever

“Take him off. His end product and decision making for an experienced player is so poor.”

The post match statistics showed that the 34-year-old had the third fewest passes in the game from his side with 24 – just one more than Emiliano Martinez in goal.

Di Maria spent only one season in the colors of United back in 2014-15 before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. During his Old Trafford spell the Argentina international managed only four goals and 12 assists in 32 games.

While fans will be delighted with Messi’s brilliance and Martinez’s introduction into the starting line-up, Di Maria’s abject failure will once again prove how much of a poor transfer he was for the 20-time English league champions.

