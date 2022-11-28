Sir Jim Ratcliffe learns the price it would take to purchase Manchester United



Manchester United’s recent announcement that the club could finally be up for sale has alerted some of the world’s richest people to the opportunity of owning one of the sports’ gems.

Among the many people that have been named as interested parties, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to stand the greatest chance of acquiring the Red Devils.

Yesterday, a report emerged that indicated Ratcliffe had effectively turned down the chance to bid for Liverpool, in favour of United.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, was presented with the golden opportunity of acquiring Liverpool which is expected to be significantly cheaper than United.

Britain’s richest man is of the opinion that United are a bigger brand and a more marketable institution globally.

The Daily Star also reports the enormous amount of money that Ratcliffe would have to cough up before being handed the reins at Old Trafford.

The Daily Star stipulates, “Ratcliffe will certainly need to dig very deep into his already huge pockets if he is to take the club of the Glazers’ hands.”

“The controversial Americans [Glazers] had put a price tag of around £8.25billion on the Red Devils, but have been told this is unrealistic.”

“If their demands are sensationally met, United would become the most expensive sports team in history.”

The Ineos billionaire is said to be extremely keen on acquiring United. In his eyes, the chance to buy such a club does not come too often and he does not want the opportunity to slip away.

Most United fans will not be opposed to a future under the 70-year-old business mogul.

In the past, he has outlined his plans for United should he become an owner – stadium redevelopment and squad rebuilding were high on his agenda.

