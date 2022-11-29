Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde reveals his admiration for Manchester United



Despite the relatively modest few years in terms of silverware in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United continue to remain an attractive proposition in terms of a destination for players around the world.

Be it young or old, not many players will ever turn down a move to the Red Devils despite their current club and first-team status.

One such player who has been added to the list of admirers from afar is Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde.

Spanish starlet shining

His stock is rising at breakneck pace as he has already made his debut for the Spanish national team in the ongoing World Cup.

The Catalan giants are already aware of his strengths and he has made 12 appearances in La Liga, providing three assists. Xavi has even preferred the 19-year-old in the right-back spot over the more experienced new recruit Hector Bellerin.

And the Camp Nou outfit are currently leading the La Liga table, two points ahead of Real Madrid, and they have only conceded five goals in their 14 matches.

Barcelona proposal to Alejandro Balde for new contract will be a five year deal with an increased salary — also release clause will be discussed. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Potential release clause would be worth €1B, same as Gavi, Pedri, Koundé, Ferran Torres and more. pic.twitter.com/0O3IVUkMJB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2022

Balde’s biggest strength is his versatility and despite being left-footed, he has featured mainly on the right-hand side of defence. Not to forget, he has also made four appearances in the Champions League this term.

And such is his importance to Xavi’s project, Barcelona have slapped a £430 million release clause on him in a bid to ward off interest from other clubs.

Balde’s love for United

Bu the Spanish international has revealed his admiration for another club in addition to his parent club when posed a question by Mundo Deportivo.

Balde was asked to name his favourite club other than Barcelona, and he didn’t need too long to think about his answer which was Manchester United.

His current deal with Barca is set to expire in the summer of 2024 but the Blaugrana are keen to tie him up for a long time.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the la Liga giants will offer Balde a new deal with a £1 billion release clause – the same figure that is in the contracts of fellow starlets Pedri and Gavi.