Cody Gakpo and Fabrizio Romano drop hints over move to Manchester United



Cody Gakpo has dropped a huge hint that he will be leaving PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window amidst interest from Manchester United, with reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano adding yet more fuel to the fire.

The Dutch forward was asked about the speculation surrounding his future and was quoted by RMC Sport as saying, “As things stand, I will still play for PSV after the winter break.

“But as I said before the start of the World Cup: we’ll see what happens.”

The winger has certainly done nothing to quiet the rumours by essentially telling fans to ‘watch this space.’ With Erik ten Hag a keen admirer, Old Trafford seems to be his most likely destination.

And journalist Romano claims that, “His agents are already working on a potential transfer — as he’s expected to leave PSV in 2023.”

And journalist Romano claims that, "His agents are already working on a potential transfer — as he's expected to leave PSV in 2023."

Gakpo was in contact with Man United in the summer over a potential move but in the end the club spent their budget elsewhere, with Antony signing from Ajax in a deal worth around £85m.

With Cristiano Ronaldo recently leaving the club, the Red Devils’ need for attacking reinforcements has come into sharp focus.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are the only attackers who started the season as senior players and stayed available more often than not.

Anthony Martial has gone from one injury to the next while Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho are both in the early stages of their careers.

But more than anything else, this Manchester United side are lacking in goals this term.

United have scored just twenty goals so far in the Premier League, meaning they have been outscored by all but one team in the top half of the table, as well as two outside it.

A €60m deal for an attacker who seemingly can’t stop scoring makes a lot of sense in that context.

Gakpo has scored 15 times for PSV this season across all competitions and has taken his sensational form onto the World Cup stage to boot, scoring in all of the Netherlands’ group stage games to help secure qualification to the knockouts.

