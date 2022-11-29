Manchester United among host of clubs following Argentina’s new hero Enzo Fernandez



Manchester United are well on their way in this new and exciting rebuilding phase under the expert guidance of new manager Erik ten hag.

This past summer, the club spent big money but were very smart in their acquisition and all the players have proved to be huge hits among fans.

But the work is far from done with incomings required both in the forward areas as well as in the centre of the park.

United eyeing a top-class midfielder

While Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have done exceedingly well since coming into the squad, their age means the squad needs younger legs and a need to prepare for the future considering the rumours linking Fred with an exit next summer.

A lot of names have been mentioned as targets and one name which has refused to disappear since the summer is Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

🔴Manchester United have been confirmed as an interested party for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez by numerous sources in Portugal..👀

His stock is at an all-time high especially after his brilliant goal for Argentina in their impressive win over Mexico in the World Cup, which kept them in the hunt for a knockout berth.

The 21-year-old has been a permanent fixture in the Portuguese club’s matches this season and he has notched three goals and five assists for his club in 24 appearances across all competitions.

His versatility is a huge asset as the Argentina international can play in all midfield positions including as a defensive pivot or further up front, just behind the striker.

Enzo Fernandez is a potential option

According to Portuguese media outlets A Bola, Jornal de Notícias and Record (via Sport Witness), United feature heavily in the list of clubs chasing the talented midfielder’s signature.

Fernandez has a release clause of €120m and the first two outlets have explicitly mentioned that despite humongous interest, Benfica will not let him leave for anything below that price.

Record have also mentioned how the Eagles are currently prioritising their ‘sporting project’, so this clause means it is unlikely that he can leave in January.

Benfica had paid €12m to sign Fernandez from River Plate in July and are guaranteed to pocket a huge return for when they do move him on considering his club displays and the World Cup heroics.

United will need to fight with a host of European giants if they are to have any chance of landing this gem of a player.

