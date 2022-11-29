Manchester United draw Everton in the FA Cup Third Round



Manchester United have drawn Everton in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The match is set to take place on the 7th of January at 3pm, a Tuesday.

United will be happy to have home advantage in their introduction to this season’s competition, with the match taking place at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has already guided his team to one win over the Toffees this season, having overseen the club’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park in the Premier League in October.

United had to fight to come back from behind on that occasion, with Alex Iwobi opening the scoring in the opening five minutes of the match.

Summer signing Antony provided the equaliser ten minutes later while departee Cristiano Ronaldo scored what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time.

The highlight of the game was arguably the performance of Casemiro, who made his first Premier League start after his €70m transfer from Real Madrid.

It marked a fantastic run of form for the Brazilian, who has since established himself as a real leader in the dressing room.

Man United versus Everton is one of five FA Cup ties to feature a clash between two Premier League sides.

Crystal Palace play Southampton at Selhurst Park and West Ham travel to Brentford, while Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanders at home.

The blockbuster tie of the round is undoubtedly Chelsea’s trip to the Etihad stadium against current Premier League champions Manchester City.

United themselves will face the Sky Blues in the Premier League a week after hosting Everton in an early afternoon kick-off.

