Manchester United planning to enter race for Brighton star Moises Caicedo



When Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Manchester United, he had a major rebuilding job on his hands. Not only in terms of recruitment but rebuilding the confidence of several under-performing stars.

And the Dutchman seems to be on the right track in terms of both. Already, supporters have seen a huge improvement in the performance levels of players like Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

The recruitment part remains an ongoing process. He has definitely transformed a leaky defence through the signings of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Midfield reinforcements needed

But work remains to be done in the midfield and further up front. The Red Devils did sign Casemiro for big money as well as Christian Eriksen but due to the age of both stars, it is important for the club to look at younger options.

One player who has been of interest to the club for some time now is Brighton Hove and Albion star Moises Caicedo. He was first a target back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

But in the end, the club did not follow up that interest and the Ecuador star ultimately ended up signing for the Seagulls from Independiente del Valle.

News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC – next to Bellingham – & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/NGqLiWazVU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 28, 2022

And since then, the 21-year-old has been a revelation in the Premier League and has been a regular member of the starting XI this season.

According to Sky Germany, Ten Hag is keen on adding the Ecuadorian to his ranks. “MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested,” tweeted Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The journalist also mentioned that Liverpool are also in the race and consider the defensive midfielder as the ideal replacement in case they cannot complete the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Caicedo on Ten Hag’s radar

“Also on the list of Liverpool – next to Bellingham – & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an “exceptional player & character”,” the journalist further tweeted.

That is not all. Many of the top European clubs are eyeing his signature but the Brighton are desperate to hold on to him beyond 2023.

Caicedo has also been an ever-present figure in Ecuador’s impressive World Cup run so far. And his tough tackling presence in the centre of the park has helped the South Americans to four points from their opening two games.

