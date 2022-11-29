Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri showed promise despite defeat

Uruguay lost 2-0 to Portugal after United’s Bruno Fernandes scored a brace.

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri was in action for Uruguay and though he was on the losing side he did show promise against Portugal.

Pellistri came on in the 62nd minute and showed attacking intent, putting in a good cross and two key passes. His pass accuracy was 73%.

The 20-year old signed for Manchester United in 2020 but has spent much of his time out on loan to Alaves and has yet to make his debut for the Reds.

He will be hoping that he can make a real impact in Uruguay’s last group game against Ghana to give his country a fighting chance of qualification and to fall on Ten Hag’s radar going forward.

Meanwhile, former Red, Edinson Cavani played 73 minutes for his country.

He had a golden opportunity to draw things level shortly after Bruno Fernandes put Portugal ahead but he misjudged the cross and the ball went past him and out for a goal kick.

He won two thirds of his aerial duels whilst having a 63% pass accuracy also playing two key passes in to his colleagues.

Another former Red playing for the South American side was Guillermo Varela.

He played just four times for United but assisted on one of Marcus Rashford‘s goals which the English man scored on his debut.

Varela played the full ninety minutes but had just 39 touches and only one of his five crosses reached his intended target.

Uruguay will have to beat Ghana on Friday now to stand a chance of qualification and will hope other results go in their favour.