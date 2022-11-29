Patrice Evra says Lisandro Martinez’s fighting spirit makes him club’s greatest recent signing



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has heaped praise on Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

Evra’s praise comes after Martinez’s heroics helped Argentina win by two goals to nil against a defensively stubborn Mexico side in Qatar.

Martinez failed to start in the Saudi Arabia defeat, and Lionel Scaloni wasted no time in turning to the United centre-back to rescue his team’s drowning World Cup hopes.

As he has been for the Red Devils throughout the season, the 24-year-old was a rock in the back, helping the backline shut down Mexico before Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to victory.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five, Evra branded Martinez as one of the club’s greatest signings in recent history.

Evra said about the incredible defender, “He’s been one of the best signings for years. His fighting spirit is what United fans want to see. These players have to bleed for the shirt.”

“When he receives the ball, he’s so calm and composed. Mexico were pressing, but every time he received the ball he was calm and played forward.”

“That’s what I love. He plays the ball between the lines like Michael Carrick. He does that and I love it. What a player!”

The Frenchman likened the issues over Martinez’s height to his own when he arrived in England from France.

Evra remarked that like Martinez, he was subjected to ridicule and unnecessary scrutiny by sections of the media who viewed him as too small to succeed.

The ex-United pro scoffed at claims that Martinez’s height would be a hindrance, saying he more than makes up for it with his remarkable aggression and no-nonsense defending.

Certainly, it is a big credit to Martinez that one of United’s greatest-ever defenders has given him the recognition he deserves.

