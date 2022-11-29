Talks between Jeremie Frimpong and Manchester United to accelerate after World Cup



Manchester United are keen on Bayern Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, with a summer transfer looking increasingly likely.

That is according to Sky Sports Germany, who report that such a move is “looking more and more apparent.”

The marauding fullback is under contract with Leverkusen until 2025 but is open to the prospect of a move back to Manchester, having played for United’s rivals in sky blue in their youth academy.

Frimpong is currently on international duty as part of Louis van Gaal’s Netherland’s squad but is yet to feature.

The former United manager has opted for the experience and physicality of Denzel Dumfries on the right side of his back five, despite his below par performances.

Dumfries has also been linked with Man United and is said to be available for around €60m, should the Red Devils want to prise him away from Inter Milan.

Frimpong looks far more suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of football, however.

His willingness to get forward and provide an attacking threat makes him very much the anti-Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Crystal Palace man’s lack of ability in forward areas having seen him all but forgotten by his manager.

The 21-year-old Bundesliga man has scored five goals and supplied two assists in fourteen league starts this season – outrageous numbers for a right back.

He was also a gamechanger in Leverkusen’s Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid, coming off the bench twenty minutes from time to provide the two assists that won the game.

Sky report that talks between Manchester United, Jeremie Frimpong, and Bayern Leverkusen are set to accelerate after the World Cup, with a change “imminent.”

The Bundesliga side are already looking for replacements for the defender.

With Diogo Dalot the only right back currently trusted by Ten Hag and Wan-Bissaka likely to leave United at the next opportunity, a January move cannot be ruled out at this stage.

