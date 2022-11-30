Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of signing for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Saudi Arabian side Al Nasssr, just a week after having his contract with Manchester United terminated by mutual consent.

The fallout from his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan has left him as the only free agent involved in the World Cup, as he searches for a new club.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Ronaldo has been offered a mega-money deal to abandon his Champions League ambitions.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Marca, an agreement between the Portugal star and Al Nassr is close.

A whopping €200m is set to be earned by Ronaldo over the course of a two-and-a-half-year deal, inclusive of salary and advertising agreements.

The money on offer blows anything that a European or MLS club could offer out of the water and would be among the most valuable contracts in football history.

Al Nassr believe that Ronaldo will help raise the profile of Saudi Arabian football, with the legendary goalscorer still of a profile to attract millions of new fans.

Rudi Garcia – a one time candidate for the interim position at Manchester United – is the current manager of a side that also boasts David Ospina and Alvaro Fernandez in its ranks.

Ronaldo’s first task in Saudi Arabia would be to fire his team ahead of Al Shabab, who currently top the table.

With fierce rivals Al Hilal the defending champions, Al Nassr will be hoping to reclaim a title they last won in 2019.

Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal in the World Cup.

He has caused some controversy in Qatar already, having claimed to have scored a goal against Uruguay despite technology proving otherwise, prompting some to dub the incident ‘the hair of god.’

