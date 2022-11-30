David James advises Jordan Pickford to snub Chelsea and seek Manchester United transfer



Since taking over the reins at Manchester United. new manager Erik ten Hag has solved a number of problem positions at the club, most notably improving the leaky defence.

Apart from some fine recruitment, the Dutch boss has also helped rejuvenate the careers of previously under-performing stars like Marcus Rashford.

From not being part of the national team since the previous edition of the Euros to scoring thrice in the group stages of the World Cup, Rashford owes a lot to Ten Hag.

DDG’s woes

One player who has not managed to break into the national scheme of things despite improving his on-pitch performances is United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard started the season off in terrible fashion but has since regained his form and has made crucial interventions to keep his team in the contest.

However, his familiar failings with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to leave the line have not helped his cause with both Ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique not the biggest fan of the Spanish international.

Adding to the conjecture surrounding his future at United is the fact that his contract lasts till 2023 with the Red Devils still considering whether to activate the one-year extension clause in his contract.

Everton star Jordan Pickford told to choose Man United over Chelsea amid Kepa Arrizabalaga claim.https://t.co/tIdfuw9YTv — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) November 30, 2022

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a vast number of shot-stoppers around Europe and one of the surprising names to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Jordan Pickford.

The Everton shot-stopper has been a regular feature in Everton’s starting line-up over the years but according to former England international David James, the 28-year-old needs to move to a top club to reach a higher level.

Just like Aaron Ramsdale’s career graph has sky-rocketed following his move to Arsenal from Sheffield United, Pickford could have a similar effect.

Could Pickford be the answer?

“I think Aaron Ramsdale has proven that the quality of the team around you will influence the quality of your performances.

He’s a potential number-one for his country because he’s playing for a much better side,” James was quoted as saying by GGRecon.

“Jordan Pickford, when he’s playing for England, plays how he would if he played for a big side in the Premier League. It’s a no-brainer for me.

“Why not Manchester United? Jordan Pickford plays for Everton and Manchester United are just down the road. If he went there, his off-field disruption would be minimal compared to whether he moved down to London.”

Not just United, but even Chelsea have been linked with a move for the England No 1 with Graham Potter looking to solve the goalkeeping conundrum at the Blues.

While Pickford has certainly done well for the Three Lions in major competitions, it remains to be seen whether he can become the permanent answer for Ten Hag in a troublesome position.

