Erik ten Hag asks for more commitment from forgotten Manchester United star Jadon Sancho



With qualification for the Round of 16 on the line, England got the job done in commanding fashion as they decimated Wales 3-0 in their final group game to set up a clash against Senegal.

The hero on the night was Manchester United star Marcus Rashford who scored a brace to become the top scorer this edition and is well on his way to becoming a contender for this year’s Golden Boot.

One of the most pleasing aspects about his display was his performances down the right flank, a role he is not comfortable with usually.

However, his displays will be a major boost to United boss Erik ten Hag, under whom Rashford seems to be once again enjoying his football.

Sancho’s struggles this season

However, one United winger who would have expected to be on the plane to Qatar but could not make it in the end was Jadon Sancho.

The United No 25 enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, becoming the team’s top-scorer with three goals in pre-season. And he started off the season in fine fashion as well, scoring thrice in the space of a month.

Jadon Sancho is spending his time off in the Netherlands training and preparing for Man United's season restart in December. Good on him 👏❤️️#mufc pic.twitter.com/gHsgXYNzFF — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 24, 2022

And all that led to a clamour for the Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to include him in his plans for the World Cup. But since being overlooked for the final set of friendly fixtures ahead of the Qatar showpiece, Sancho has regressed badly.

From being a winger renowned for his dribbling ability and his scoring talent, the 22-year-old has looked like a shadow of his former self.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has looked devoid of confidence, afraid to take on his man and has more often than not, chosen to take the safer option by passing it back to his full-back. And that has led to Ten Hag having a go at his young star.

ETH demands more from Sancho

According to AS, “Before the World Cup and missing the last five games with his club -the first two as a substitute and the next three due to illness, the Dutch coach let Sancho know that he was not satisfied with his performance and asked for more commitment.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo no more at the club, and the difficulties associated with completing a move in the difficult January transfer window, the former Ajax boss will be counting on his available players to step up.

Sancho’s situation will be further complicated due to the emergence of academy starlet Alejandro Garnacho, who has starred in the left wing position previously occupied by the England man.

Garnacho has begun training early and Sancho is not leaving any stone unturned either. As reported by The Peoples Person, the wide man is working in Holland with a coach recommended by Ten Hag.

If United end up buying World Cup hero Cody Gakpo, things could get even more complicated for the United winger. It ill be up to Sancho to prove to his manager that he deserves a place in the starting line-up.

