Liverpool reignite interest in Cody Gakpo following his World Cup heroics



Liverpool have reignited their interest in Manchester United target Cody Gakpo following impressive performances at the World Cup.

It has been a top tournament for the forward, who will no doubt be hoping that he can move to a bigger club in the upcoming months.

A January move seems possible but his club, PSV Eindhoven are increasingly reluctant to allow such an important player to leave in the middle of the season.

Erik ten Hag showed huge interest in the forward during the summer transfer window but a move didn’t materialise in the end as United ended up prioritising a move for Antony.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, there is a need to strengthen the squad’s attack and it’s possible the manager will be looking to sign the Dutch international soon.

Fabrizio Romano reports, through Caught Offside that Liverpool are showing interest in signing Gakpo as well.

The club had sent scouts to watch the forward in the Eredivisie before the World Cup kicked off.

So far during the tournament, the versatile attacker has scored in each of the games during the group stage.

For his club, he has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Gakpo’s agents are working on a potential transfer away from the Dutch club in 2023.

Romano claims in his daily briefing that Liverpool have not scheduled a meeting with his agents to discuss a potential transfer.

Jurgen Klopp could turn to the January window to bring reinforcements in after a disappointing start to the season.

Ten Hag faces stiff competition to reach the top four and could also turn to the upcoming transfer window to strengthen his options in key areas.

United are reportedly in the market for a forward and a right-back, with it looking likely that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will depart.

