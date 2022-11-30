Manchester United “first placed” to land Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea



Manchester United are leading the race to sign Morocco star Hakim Ziyech in January, according to reports in Italy.

Calcio Meracto claim that the Red Devils have approached Chelsea over the prospect of signing the winger in the last few days.

AC Milan are keen on the player and have been in contact since the summer but accept that they do not pose as attractive a proposition as United.

Man United were also linked with Ziyech in the summer, however the club ended up signing Antony from Ajax instead in a deal worth around £85m.

The Brazilian has performed well in his start to life at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag is without any other left-footed attacking options.

That could make Ziyech a low-cost solution to the lack of depth on the right wing, with the Dutchman preferring to play with inverted wingers.

At 29 years of age and having failed to impress during his time at Chelsea, the Moroccan could be available for as little as €17m, the value placed on him by Transfermarkt.

Ziyech put on an incredible performance for his country’s World Cup group stage match on Sunday as Morocco recorded a shock victory over Belgium in Qatar.

While his lack of pace has been a concern during his time in the Premier League, with the freedom of the international stage he provided a timely reminder of how dangerous his left foot can be.

Ziyech gave Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne a torrid time with his trickery and laid on a fine assist for Morocco’s second goal. He was also diligent in his defensive duties as his team frustrated the Belgians.

Needless to say, the Chelsea winger would hardly be a signing to set United fans’ pulses racing.

But as someone to provide the depth necessary to handle the hectic schedule the club will soon be faced with, there may not be many better options.

