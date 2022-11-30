Neymar brands Casemiro the “best midfielder in the World” after Brazil heroics



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has earned himself plaudits from his Brazil teammate and one of the best players of his generation, Neymar.

In a closely-contested game yesterday against Switzerland, the Selecao could not find a goal to break their opponent’s stubborn defence for large parts of the game.

This was despite the abundance of star-studded attacking talent that team coach Tite threw onto the pitch in search of the all-important goal that would send his side through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

However, it was an unlikely hero who broke the deadlock for the South American team.

Casemiro fired a powerful volley into the back of the Switzerland net to earn Brazil all three points and send them into the next round of the competition.

The United man was exemplary again in the middle of the park, highlighted by the fact that he was the only starting midfielder who completed the full 90 minutes and was not substituted.

The injured Neymar took to social media to heap praise on the former Real Madrid Star.

Neymar wrote on Twitter, “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time.”

The PSG star’s tweet has since gone viral and gathered over 650 thousand likes.

Casemiro é o melhor volante do mundo há muito tempo — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022

Neymar’s praise of Casemiro cements what most United fans already knew about Casemiro and him being one of the best in the sport.

Since arriving in the summer, the 30-year-old has been almost flawless and completely transformed the Red Devils’ midfield.

United fans will undoubtedly be pleased that Casemiro is showing his capabilities on the biggest stage. With any luck, he will help Brazil on their way to winning the competition and become a World Champion.

