Willy van de Kerkhof expects speedy resolution to Cody Gakpo saga



Former Dutch player and World Cup runner-up Willy van de Kerkhof says Cody Gakpo will not be a PSV Eindhoven player for much longer amidst interest from Manchester United.

Van de Kerkhof believes that the forwards performances in Qatar leave the Eredivisie side with little chance of holding onto him for much longer.

But he insists that this is good news for PSV as it will also increase the fee they are able to demand for their talisman.

“If he plays a good World Cup, and he is working on that, then I think he will be gone by Christmas,” said Van de Kerkhof.

“Of course I don’t decide on it, but I wouldn’t sell him for less than 80 million euros.”

The latest rumours suggest that Gakpo could leave for around €60m, but as he continues to impress on the world’s biggest stage, Man United may want to nail down a fee sooner rather than later.

The Red Devils are in dire need of goals, having scored fewer than all but one team in the top half of the Premier League so far this season.

Gakpo could be just the man to provide them. An injection of clinical attacking quality might just be crucial for Erik ten Hag as he looks to steer United to a top four finish and some much-needed silverware.

The attacker has scored in all of the Netherlands’ World Cup matches so far – a header against Senegal, a left footed screamer against Ecuador, and an inventive right-footed poke with his right against Qatar.

In all of those matches, Gakpo scored the opening goal.

A player able to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility when needed in high pressure situations would be a gamechanger at Old Trafford.

“By Christmas” might be a stretch, but Ten Hag is sure to push for Gakpo in January and, according to Fabrizio Romano, Gakpo’s agents are already working on a potential transfer.

