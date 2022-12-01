Christian Pulisic could snub Juventus for a move to Manchester United in January



The summer transfer gone by was by far one of the most hectic for Manchester United in recent memory. The club had been linked with almost every name under the Sun.

This was mainly because of the major rebuilding job that was being taken up by new manager Erik ten Hag considering the dismal performance the season prior.

And the Dutchman did a fine job, recruiting six players and in the process strengthening the squad and solving multiple problems areas on the pitch.

United’s attacking reinforcements

There are still gaps to fill, including in right-back and in the attacking areas.

While the defensive role was said to be more important for the former Ajax boss, the sensational departure of Cristiano Ronaldo means an attacking addition has taken precedence.

The earlier plan for the club was to sign an attacker next summer considering the notoriously difficult January transfer window but those plans have been hastened.

Manchester United are open to a loan move for Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/pNHg41HeK5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 27, 2022

A lot of names have been linked with a January move to Old Trafford including one of the highlights of the ongoing World Cup — Cody Gakpo of The Netherlands.

But one more player who has been quietly impressive and has been on the club’s radar for sometime now is USA captain Christian Pulisic.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal and has registered one assist in three World Cup games to ensure his nation qualifies for the Round of 16.

Pulisic could be an option

The American had been linked with a loan move in the summer but ultimately, Chelsea pulled the plug due to the Red Devils being fellow contenders for the top-four spots.

According to Calciomercato, the 24-year-old is unhappy with the lack of game time in London and is willing to leave to change that.

The Italian outlet add that Juventus have contacted the player’s entourage but the former Borussia Dortmund star is ‘destined’ for the Red Devils and could leave as early as January.

The Blues would be open to letting him go on a permanent deal and value him at £35 million. United would prefer a loan move.

The Reds could face stiff competition from Premier League leaders Arsenal and top-four contenders Newcastle United for the American’s signature.

