“Humility is good” – Manchester United’s Casemiro shares best advice for younger players



Casemiro put in a stellar performance against Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Monday. The impressive display against the Swiss earned him a deserved Man of the Match award.

The Manchester United midfielder not only got Brazil on the scoresheet to secure a win but took the game by the scruff of the neck in the middle of the pitch.

Brazil’s no.5 is one of the compelling reasons their opponents in the first two matches in Qatar have failed to secure any shots on target.

Brazil legend Ronaldo watched his compatriot alongside Diego Simeone, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, and Kaka (via Sport Witness).

He insisted that among his esteemed company, Casemiro was the undisputed and ‘unanimous’ standout player of the game.

Humility

The World Cup veteran and Casemiro discussed United’s young attackers.

Ronaldo observed that the United midfield maestro is noticeably vocal and tries to coax the potential out of each player.

In response, Casemiro hailed the ‘humility’ that his teammates display.

“I try to take the most of them. Even because we’ve experienced these things, we’ve played in the World Cup, we’ve played big games, we’ve played games that the whole world is watching, the Champions League final. We know this is important. Mainly let these kids loose, man. Because these kids have a lot of spirit and a lot of desire.” [translation amended]

He also said, “I think the mix is good. But the coolest thing is that we have our feet on the ground.”

“Feet are on the ground, humility is good, the guys are working when they have to work, when it’s time to do our samba, the guys do it. I’m not really into samba (laughs), but the guys do it.”

“We know how to balance it well when it’s time to joke, when it’s time to do serious things, that’s the most important thing.”

Brazil are through to the last 16 and faces the USA at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.