Manchester United confident they will sign Cody Gakpo in January transfer window



Manchester United are increasingly confident that they will sign Netherlands star Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window.

The news comes from Football Insider, who claim that the Red Devils are “in regular contact” with the forward’s representatives.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier in the week, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Gakpo is “expected to leave” in the new year, with his agents working on a potential transfer.

United are keen to sign the Dutchman in the winter window, having initially planned to bring him in during the summer.

His World Cup performances have helped to accelerate those plans, with the attacker scoring the opening goal in all three of the Netherlands’ group stage matches in Qatar.

United believe that PSV will be unlikely to hold onto Gakpo for the rest of the season after impressing on the world’s biggest stage.

There is also the matter of a lack of goal-scorers in Erik ten Hag’s squad, who have scored fewer goals than all but one team in the top half of the Premier League this season.

A fee in excess of £50m has been touted as Gakpo’s price, which would take United’s spending this season close to the £280m mark.

The squad was in dire need of investment going into the season, spending on the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Casemiro to shore up the defence and midfield areas.

They only managed to sign one attacker, however, in Antony. The Brazilian was a necessary addition to give United a left-footed option on the right but is more of a creative player than an out-and-out goalscorer.

Should Man United manage to sign Cody Gakpo as they expect to, they will be signing a player in incredible form in front of goal.

The PSV winger has a phenomenal 21 goal involvements in 14 Eredivisie appearances and is proving his credentials under pressure in Qatar.

