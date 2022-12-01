Manchester United could be sold by Spring as Glazers near exit



Manchester United could have new owners before the Premier League season is over, with the Glazer family likely to be gone by spring should a prospective owner meet their demands.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport reports that while a sale is not yet a certainty, a possible timeline could see new investors take control of the club in a matter of months.

That will certainly be a huge boost to United fans, who have been frustrated by the Glazer ownership since their controversial leveraged buyout back in 2005.

The Tampa Bay family have cost the club well over £1bn in dividends and interest payments as a result and have seen their success on the pitch decline dramatically.

United have not won a Premier League title since 2013 and have had to watch as their fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have collected the biggest trophies.

The thought of playing in Europe’s second tier competition on a regular basis would have been unthinkable before Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but it has become the status quo as the Glazers have continued to leech funds from the club.

Man United’s infrastructure and facilities have fallen miles behind those of their rivals as a result, leading to difficulties in getting the most out of their players and affecting recruitment operations.

Supporter protests have been a constant theme of the Glazers’ stewardship of the club, with a huge surge in such activity following the failed European Super League plot last year.

Last month over 40 fans were charged over their involvement in the protests that saw the Red Devils’ fixture against Liverpool called off back in April.

For the same fixture this season, thousands marched on Old Trafford as they ensured their voices were heard.

On the very same day as the club announced Cristiano Ronaldo’s termination from the club, the Glazers issued a statement declaring that they were “exploring strategic alternatives,” which would include a sale.

With fans finally offered some hope that the Glazers will finally relinquish control of the club, they will surely now be counting down the days until Spring.

