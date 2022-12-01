Manchester United to activate one-year extension clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract



It was the final of the European Championships when Marcus Rashford last donned the England jersey and since that fateful night, not much went right for the Manchester United star.

He had to undergo shoulder surgery for a long-standing problem and when he returned his confidence looked shot and his head would drop at the slightest hint of trouble.

He lost his place under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and there were reports linking with an exit from his boyhood club last summer.

Rashford’s resurgence

But following the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the Mancunian seems to be enjoying his football once again and the manager’s faith in him as a striker has helped him rediscover his goal-scoring touch.

The 25-year-old is United’s top-scorer this season with eight goals and also has three assists to his name in 19 games across all competitions.

Three goals in three World Cup games for Marcus Rashford – looks completely different player in the last few months. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 ▫️ Current deal expires in June 2023;

▫️ Man United have option to extend until June 2024;

▫️ …but Man United will offer him new long term deal. pic.twitter.com/k5fUNKoPuQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2022

His impressive return to form alerted Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, who recalled him for the World Cup. And once again, Rashford has not disappointed.

The United academy graduate has scored thrice in three group games and is the joint top-scorer in the competition. Even more impressively, the United No 10 has succeeded down the right flank.

Interestingly, his United contract is set to expire in 2023 and the club hold the option of exercising the one-year extension clause in his contract.

Contract extension talk

United are locked in discussions with the player’s entourage and are hopeful of agreeing a new long-term contract soon.

But with the England star busy with the World Cup, there is no definite time-line and foreign clubs can begin negotiating with the Manchester-born lad from January 1.

And The Mirror have now reported that United want to avoid this.

“Rashford’s current deal expires next summer but there Is a 12-month option which United intend to exercise to stop him being able to talk to foreign clubs from January 1,” the report mentions.

United remain confident that Rashford will end up staying due to encouraging conversations with the player and his determination to win back his place in the first-team squad.

“Rashford’s priority remains to stay at Old Trafford and he snubbed any chance of moving on last summer because he was so determined to stay and fight for his place,” the article added.

