Over 30,000 tickets sold for Manchester United Women’s Old Trafford game

Manchester United Women will face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday in front of a record crowd.

Over 30,000 tickets have now been sold for the historic clash, far exceeding the 20,241 who attended the first WSL game played at Old Trafford with fans in attendance, when United beat Everton 3-1 in March of this year.

United currently sit third in the table on the same points as second placed Arsenal, who they beat 3-2 at the Emirates in their last league game, and three points behind league leaders Chelsea, who have played one game more than the Reds.

Yesterday, the club unveiled a banner on the East Stand of Old Trafford which says ‘Change is here’ and depicts photos of the players and fans.

The move signifies the club’s dedication to the growth of the women’s game and its intentions for Manchester United Women to be successful.

It is expected to be the highest attendance for any Manchester United Women’s home game in history.

Talking about the game, Polly Bancroft, Director of Women’s Football, said “This game against Villa promises to be another special occasion as we continue to maintain our challenge at the top of the WSL and I know the players will be lifted by our fantastic supporters.”

She continued, “Manchester United, as the biggest club in the country, is determined to lead the way in the growth of the women’s game – both on and off the field. So it is really special to see the excitement that is building for this fixture and it again demonstrates how much progress the women’s game is making, not just here but across the country.”

It is the third women’s game to be hosted at Old Trafford this year. The Theatre of Dreams played host to the opening game of the Women’s European Championships which saw a sell-out crowd witness England’s victory over Austria.

Head coach Marc Skinner is excited to welcome back the fans to Old Trafford as their away supporters helped them pip Arsenal at the post in their last game.

“If you meet 10 Manchester United fans, they’ll sound like there’s 10,000,” Skinner told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

He went on to say, “I don’t have a figure [of tickets sold that we want to get to] because we just want to keep putting great performances on so we can fill Old Trafford going forward.”

“We know it takes a bit of time and the more and more exposure we have in the media, it shows people the qualities. We’ll work and do our side and make sure we put on something everyone wants to come and watch.”

Manchester United vs Aston Villa will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday 3rd December and there are still tickets available.