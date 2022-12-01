Paul Scholes wants Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku at Manchester United



Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to snatch RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku from under Chelsea’s nose.

The Frenchman is reportedly close to signing for the Blues, with a move likely to be completed at the end of the current season.

Fabrizio Romano even reports that the player completed his medical back in September, tweeting earlier this week:

“Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal.

“Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms.

“#CFC Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023. Time to sign contracts then… here we go.”

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms. 🚨🔵 #CFC Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023. Time to sign contracts then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/ByZKO5vlb9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

Coming from the Italian journalist, those last three words usually mean that just about everything has been wrapped up.

But speaking on MUTV show The Debate, Scholes highlights the Leipzig man as a player United should try to sign.

When asked where Erik ten Hag’s squad needed strengthening, the former midfield maestro had no hesitation in naming the centre forward position.

And “the lad at Leipzig that Chelsea have been linked with” was the first player on Scholes’ mind, with the Frenchman having caught his eye.

The 25-year-old has already scored 12 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, picking up right where he left off last season in terms of output.

Versatile, technical, and intelligent, Nkunku would certainly have offered Ten Hag’s team a threat in offensive areas.

But with a move to Chelsea all but secured for the attacker, United are likely to have to look elsewhere to add goals to their side.

Scholes also references Victor Osimhen as a player who has impressed him, with the Nigerian hitman a real threat in the penalty box.

Cody Gakpo was the last of the three forwards mentioned by the United legend as a good fit for the club, having watched him shine at the Qatar World Cup.

The common theme is clearly goals, with United having scored just 20 times across their 14 Premier League matches so far this season.

As reported by The Peoples Person this morning, United are increasingly confident that a deal can be done for Gakpo as early as January, which could go some way to solving that problem.

