Atletico Madrid name asking price for Manchester United target Joao Felix



Manchester United are among the favourites to sign Joao Felix but could face a hefty fee to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

The Times reports that the La Liga side want to recoup as much of the €127m they paid for the Portugal star back in 2019 as possible.

At Benfica, Felix was considered one of the premier talents in world football, but he has had a difficult time working under Diego Simeone.

Their relationship has deteriorated greatly in the past few months in particular, so much so that Atletico will now listen to offers.

That stands in stark contrast to their position in the summer, when they told Man United in no uncertain terms that Joao Felix was not for sale.

With the report claiming that Atletico are hoping that a good showing at the World Cup will allow them to demand around €100m for the 23-year-old, the Red Devils could be frustrated again in January.

While United are in the market for attacking reinforcements they are highly unlikely to pay that sort of price midseason.

As reported by The Peoples Person, a loan move – potentially one with an option to buy – could be far more likely.

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of additional attacking options but, given United’s spending spree in the summer, may need to make do with a little bargain hunting in the winter window.

There is also the very valid concern that Joao Felix simply is not worth €100m.

He has struggled in Spain in between his hot streaks in front of goal, and while there are mitigating factors that have obstructed his obvious talent, there is no reason United should have to pay an exorbitant fee just because Atletico Madrid did in the first place.

Should a compromise be reached between the clubs, there is every reason to think that Joao Felix would blossom under an attack-minded coach such as Erik ten Hag.

For now, the player is focused on continuing his good form at the Qatar World Cup as Portugal take on South Korea as they look to guarantee their qualification into the knockout stages of the tournament.

