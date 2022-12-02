Al-Hilal to rival Al Nassr for ex-Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted by Al Nassr’s fierce rivals Al-Hilal ad the Portugal star edges closer to a move to Saudi Arabia after his exit from Manchester United.

The legendary goalscorer left the Red Devils by mutual consent last week after an explosive unscheduled interview with Piers Morgan made his position at the club untenable.

Jorge Mendes has since been looking for a new club for his top client and, as reported by The Peoples Person, the player has been offered an eye-watering sum to join Al Nassr.

But that is unlikely to be Ronaldo’s only option, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that another club want to sign him on his YouTube channel.

“It’s confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has this big historical proposal – the biggest proposal in the history of football coming from Al Nassr, the Saudi club – for the Portugal star.

“It’s a proposal of €200m per season until June 2025.”

This deal has not yet been agreed to, with Romano claiming that Ronaldo’s lawyers are perusing the contracts at the stage to assess the offer in greater detail.

The mammoth bid includes both salary and commercial deals, meaning that there is work to do to break down the true value of the contract to the former United striker.

“There is another club that want Cristiano Ronaldo and this club is Al Hilal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by people from the club prepared to make another important and crazy proposal.

“There is one point: I’m told that Al-Hilal will not be able to sign players in January. They will only be able to sign players in the summer and that’s why as things stand at the moment, it’s complicated to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

“This is why Al Nassr are pushing more at the moment than Al-Hilal, but Al-Hilal also have an interest and would love to have Ronaldo in the summer, so let’s see what happens.

The priority of Cristiano Ronaldo remains to have a new club as soon as possible, in Europe if possible. But if there is not the right possibility, Al Nassr are ahead of Al-Hilal at the moment.”

Romano goes on to dismiss rumours that the likes of Newcastle United are interested in the player and says that there are no offers from European teams at this stage.

However, the journalist did leave the door open for a possible Chelsea bid in January, given their interest in Ronaldo last summer.

The Portugal captain is currently focused on the World Cup and is not expected to make a final decision until the end of the Qatar campaign.

He will perhaps be hoping that a strong showing on the international stage could revive interest from the likes of Chelsea and give him one last dance in the UEFA Champions League.

It could be the case that Ronaldo will look for a short-term deal with a European club before moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer, which would give Al-Hilal a very good chance of snatching him from under their rivals’ noses.

But at this stage, there is no such offer.

