Brighton unlikely to allow Moises Caicedo to move to Manchester United in January



Despite a £200 million splurge in the summer, which included five new permanent recruits, there remain gaps to fill in the Manchester United squad.

One position where United strengthened considerably in the summer was in the middle of the park through the big-money signing of Casemiro and the clever acquisition of free agent Christian Eriksen.

But uncertainty surrounding Fred‘s future and the age of both new signings means a fresh face will be required sooner rather than later.

Caicedo’s star shining bright

And the Red Devils have been linked with plenty of names with Frenkie de Jong regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Another name that has been persistently linked with a move from the days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-time English champions had the option of signing the Ecuadorian for a measly fee from Independiente del Valle but ultimately chose not to engage.

After the Rabiot deal fell through, Moises Caicedo was discussed as an option internally. Brighton don’t want to sell him in January, and a deal would be difficult – but #mufc remain interested. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 29, 2022

Recently, The Peoples Person had reported about United entering the race for the Ecuador international with Liverpool also monitoring the situation.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that a January move to either Premier League giants is not likely as Brighton want to hold on to their gem till at least next summer.

January move unlikely

“Caicedo is not expected to leave in January, the situation is still the same. Liverpool, Man United but also other clubs are monitoring him.

“He’s been on Manchester United’s list for years but then nothing happened. I’m sure Brighton will try to keep him at least until June,” said Romano via his exclusive Caught Offside Substack column.

Caicedo is considered to be a top talent by his club and teammates and he has grown from strength to strength for the Seagulls since his move back in 2021.

The 21-year-old had come close to creating history for his country in the World Cup by scoring the equaliser in the last group match against Senegal.

The goal could have taken the South Americans through to the Round of 16. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the contest.

