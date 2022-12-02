Facundo Pellistri’s Uruguay knocked out of World Cup despite dramatic victory over Ghana

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri was involved in Uruguay’s win over Ghana in their final group game but it wasn’t enough to send the South Americans to the knockout stage of the tournament.

It was an action packed first half. Uruguayan keeper Rochet brought down Kudus in the area and after a long VAR check Ghana were awarded a penalty.

Andre Ayew stepped up and his soft penalty was easily saved by Rochet, who dived to his left.

Up the other end Nunez thought he’d made the breakthrough for Uruguay as he chipped it over the keeper but it was defended off the line by Ghana.

However, it wasn’t long before they took the lead, De Arrascaeta heading in after Suarez’ initial shot was saved by the keeper.

Then again, De Arrascaeta with a brilliant volley put Uruguay in control as they went 2-0 up.

With South Korea still losing to Portugal at this point it looked like Uruguay could be heading through with the Portuguese.

In the second half, Ghana came out fighting but Uruguay did have their chances too and the drama continued as Uruguay had a penalty shout. Nunez was brought down this time and though VAR called the referee over to the monitor he decided the Ghanaian defender had won the ball.

Pellistri’s last act of the game was a brilliant chance for a third goal as the ball fell to him in the box but his controlled shot was just wide and found the side netting.

Though the 20 year old had had a fairly good game on the surface, his pass accuracy was poor with only 69% of his passes completed. He won just a third of his ground duels and none of his aerial duels.

However, he was an exciting player to watch as he tried to be involved as much as possible, putting in some key tackles as well as good long ball deliveries going forward.

The Uruguay manager took off their goalscorer De Arrascaeta, Suarez and Nunez, thinking he’d done enough and put on more defensive alternatives, but news filtered through that South Korea had scored. It was 2-1 to them against Portugal.

Luis Suarez was practically crying on the bench as he looked up at the big screen. This meant South Korea would go through as Korea and Uruguay had the same points and the same goal difference, but Korea had scored more.

Ex-Red Edinson Cavani had a golden opportunity to find the third but the Ghanaian keeper pulled off a world class save but landed awkwardly. It would have been ruled offside but he wasn’t to know.

South Korea waited patiently as eight minutes of added time ensued with Ghana chasing two goals and Uruguay seeking that crucial third which would send them through.

A last minute free kick was comfortably saved and as the final whistle blew the Uruguay players surrounded the ref and officials with a number of them, including Cavani, being booked.

It was a dramatic conclusion to Group H.