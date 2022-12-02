Fred and Antony shine for Brazil despite defeat against Cameroon



Fred and Antony performed brilliantly in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United stars were on top form and put in an amazing display despite the loss.

Fred was without his usual partner Casemiro, who was said to be rested for the knockout stages.

He continued his excellent form with yet another commanding performance in midfield.

Fred’s first half by numbers vs. Cameroon: 87% pass accuracy

35 touches

3/3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1/1 ground duel won

1 big chance created The Pastor. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/fvg4ns6rCt — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2022

His tackling, passing and breaking up the play were faultless throughout the game.

Fred looks like a different player when playing for Brazil. United fans will be hoping to see more of the same when he returns to Old Trafford.

Antony, on the other hand, was oozing class.

His skill and trickery on the right wing caused Cameroon’s defence plenty of problems.

United missed him for the last few games as they looked toothless on the wing.

The 22 year old’s explosiveness offers something unique to United’s attack, and his return after the World Cup will be much awaited.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to fine-tune certain deficiencies in Antony’s game concerning decision-making and chance creation.

Brazil now faces South Korea in the Round of 16.

Casemiro is expected to regain his spot in the starting eleven alongside Fred.