Juventus turmoil hands Man United boost in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic chase amidst Real Madrid interest



Manchester United have been handed a golden opportunity in their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Recently, a report emerged that indicated Juventus was the most likely destination for the Serbian who could finally be set for a move.

Amidst long-standing interest from United dating as far back as Jose Mourinho‘s managerial days, the Red Devils looked to have missed out on the Milinkovic-Savic train.

However, United may have been given a lifeline in their position as admirers of the 27-year-old.

The Turin giants are currently embroiled in turmoil and legal struggles after the club’s entire board resigned on Monday over accounting issues.

Italian prosecutors requested that former club chairman Andrea Agnelli and others stand trial over false accounting claims.

Juventus stand accused of massively understanding their financial losses over the past three years.

Calciomercato reports that this could negatively impact Milinkovic-Savic’s prospects of joining the Old Lady.

“Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to disturb Juventus ‘ dreams on the market, although in these hours the thought is more about the investigation that sees the club as the protagonist.”

“The request is even 100 million, but the 2024 deadline makes it essentially impossible to reach these numbers. Also because Serie A is not able to generate this type of operation, technically Juve was but the future is nebulous now.”

“Lotito [Lazio owner] hopes at this point in some movement from abroad, with Kezman[player’s agent] who already has it on his agenda.

The player’s facilitator, Kezman is understood to be on a European tour in an effort to secure a blockbuster move for his client.

The next meeting, as per Calciomercato will be with Real Madrid and Florentino Perez.

