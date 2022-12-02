Man United star Casemiro responds to Neymar’s praise after Brazil heroics



Manchester United’s Casemiro has responded to recent praise for his performances for Brazil in light of Neymar and other declaring him to be the best midfielder in the world.

Neymar declared his international teammate to be the best around in his position, and that he had been “for a long time.”

Casemiro é o melhor volante do mundo há muito tempo — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022

The former Real Madrid star was asked what it was like to be the best midfielder in the world after the Selecao’s win over Switzerland.

Casemiro was typically humble and said, “Well, first I’m happy to be in this discussion.

“I’m happy that people compare me, that I’m part of this list and that people remember my name.

“But this criterion I leave to the people, to journalists, to those who debate football. I don’t like to put myself in this place or even think that I am.”

Você perguntou e o Casemiro respondeu! Como é ser o melhor volante do mundo? 😂😂#MostraTuaForça @itau pic.twitter.com/DetiDEJNXP — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 27, 2022

The midfielder has been sensational for club and country this season and his humility only goes to show his incredible level of professionalism.

He is arguably the first top-class specialist defensive midfielder Manchester United have had since Michael Carrick and his impact at Old Trafford has been immense.

Many fans of the Red Devils have been overjoyed to be reminded of what it looks like when their team actually has a midfield, and Casemiro has been key in that regard.

For now his focus in on the Qatar World Cup as Brazil prepare to take on Cameroon in their final group stage match.

Brazil are already safely qualified from the group stages having maintained a 100% record so far this tournament.

Coach Tite is likely to rotate his team against the African team this evening as he rests player for the first knockout round, where Casemiro can continue to impress.

