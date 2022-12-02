Manchester United initiate interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi



Manchester United are willing to pay the release clause of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Erik ten Hag’s priority since his arrival as manager has been to improve his midfield options.

He has so far signed Casemiro from Champions League winners Real Madrid and landed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

With Fred’s contract up at the end of the season and Scott McTominay becoming more of a squad player, it looks like Ten Hag could be about to make his next move in midfield.

Through Man Utd News, Spanish outlet AS are reporting that the club could be willing to pay the €60 million clause.

The midfielder has a contract that will expire in 2025 after signing a long-term deal a couple of years ago when he initially came through the club’s academy.

Over the past couple of seasons, he has been an integral part of the squad making 115 senior appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old could join the club and provide competition to Casemiro and Eriksen who are seen as the regular options in midfield.

Barcelona are also showing an interest in the midfielder.

However, the Spanish giants are unable to sign anybody in January after financial fair play has blocked any transfer activity from happening.

United played Real Sociedad during the Europa League campaign with scouts watching the midfielder throughout both matches.

Zubimendi can play both the defensive role and the central role when it comes to midfield options.

The outlet claims that he has averaged nearly two tackles and one interception per game.

He is also known for his ability to win regular aerial duels with a success rate of 75 per cent.

Ten Hag clearly wants to have some of the best upcoming midfielders in his squad and could be about to add some new options during the January transfer window.

