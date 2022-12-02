Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picks between Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes joined MUTV’s The Debate panel this week. Topics discussed ranged from the latest club news to Qatar 2022 and United’s midfield maestros.

Scholes, one of the supremely talented members of United’s Class of ’92, answered a fascinating question (via MUTV).

The fan-favourite, who made 499 appearances in the Premier League, was asked who he would rather play alongside, Casemiro or Bruno Fernandes?

The only caveat on the question was that he would be at the peak of his powers.

Fernandes or Casemiro – a no-brainer

Scholes, ever the straight shooter, answered quite frankly. He admitted the question was a simple one for him.

Scholes said, “It’s quite an easy one to answer because of the style of play; I’d much prefer to play with Casemiro.”

He said Casemiro reminded him of players he played with in the past, like Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, and Michael Carrick.

The ex-England International and Manchester United midfielder then confessed that it would be a nightmare if he were to partner with Fernandes.

In his opinion, both he and Fernandes would be keen to go forward and contribute rather than tend to their defensive duties.

When quizzed further about who his preferred midfield partner would be, Casemiro or Christian Eriksen, Scholes didn’t waver. The United legend picked Casemiro again.

According to United’s no. 18 of yesteryear, if he partnered with either Fernandes or Eriksen, games would likely end 6-6.

This is a testament to both the quality of Casemiro and his current form at the club and international levels. Defensively in Qatar, the Brazilian has marshalled the midfield excellently. Offensively, he has shown his technical ability and shooting are nothing to be scoffed at, burying Switzerland with an 83rd-minute wondergoal.

United fans will be excited to see their midfield hero run onto Old Trafford to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 27 December if not before in the EFL Cup tie against Burnley on the 21st.

Until then, Red Devils Supporters will have to make do with watching their new favourite perform for Brazil in the World Cup.