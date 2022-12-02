Manchester United set to raid Liverpool for research expert in controversial coup



Manchester United have trained their sights on Liverpool’s backroom staff once again as the Red Devils’ overhaul continues.

Months ago, news broke that United had approached ex-Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards with the intention of having him spearhead transfer operations at Old Trafford.

Links seemed to have gone cold until recently when another report surfaced, indicating that the 20-time English champions were extremely close to agreeing on a deal with Edwards.

This is after club bosses at Old Trafford made a hugely attractive offer to him.

But United’s raid on Liverpool is far from concluded according to Football Insider.

The outlet reports that United are potentially about to procure the services of the Merseyside club’s director of research, Ian Graham.

“Liverpool fear their director of research Ian Graham is quitting to potentially join Man United, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that Graham could be headed next to Liverpool’s bitter rivals United in what would be a controversial move.”

“It emerged earlier this month that the data recruitment expert resigned in June and is working a 12-month notice period that ends next May.”

“Graham worked under Edwards at Liverpool to grow the club’s data department, with a primary focus on recruitment and player analysis.”

Football Insider details that Graham has been at Liverpool since 2012.

Over the years, he has played a crucial role in transforming Liverpool’s transfer business, with an emphasis on relatively unknown gems that fit perfectly into the manager’s football philosophy and way of playing.

Like with Edwards, the expectation is that the pursuit of Graham will not be influenced by a possible takeover by new owners.

