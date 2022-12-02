Manchester United target Jonathan David wants Premier League move



Manchester United target Jonathan David has said that he wants to play in the Premier League, after declaring it the best league in the world.

The forward spoke after Canada’s defeat against Morocco as their campaign in Qatar came to an end having picked up no points from the group stages.

Jonathan David’s poor performances were perhaps a contributing factor behind their poor showing, with the striker benched for their final game.

There was a good deal of expectation resting on the Lille forward, who has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

However he did not leave up to the billing in the tournament, where he will likely have been watched by Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as the Red Devils.

All three have been linked with David, but Man United are thought to have been most likely to make an offer in January as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Canadian was philosophical about his performances and suggested that he will learn from the experience, saying, “What makes the difference at the highest level is the smallest differences.

“Any player who plays at the World Cup, no matter what the outcome, you become a better player, you learn from it, and it helps you grow.”

The player was asked about the rumours surrounding his future, but was tight-lipped with regard to any interest from United.

“I am aware of nothing,” David said. “When I am at the World Cup, I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment.”

He did, however, leave the door open, adding, “What happens after I do not know, we will have to see.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world, and I think every player would want to play there some day.”

While Canada struggled to make an impact in Qatar, Jonathan David is clearly a player United will continue to keep an eye on. Old Trafford may well be the next step in his career.

