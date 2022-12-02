Manchester United “waiting” for AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer amidst contract uncertainty



Manchester United are one of the parties interested in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer’s contract at the San Siro expires in 2024 and there is a cloud of uncertainty as to whether he will pen a new deal or look for a fresh challenge.

To pile on to the doubts surrounding the Algerian’s future, he recently changed agents – from Sissoko to Enzo Raiola.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, there will be a meeting between Bennacer’s new facilitator, Raiola and AC Milan Sporting director, Paolo Maldini.

Pedulla reveals that arriving at an agreement will not be easy.

This is partly due to the player’s wish for an incredible salary increase and his temptation to play in the Premier League.

Pedulla relays, “Above all: no agreements had been reached before [With AC Milan], with the change of agent the cards have been reshuffled.”

“Bennacer is obviously linked to Milan, he has given them the opening, however, the figure cannot be less than 4 million plus bonuses per season.”

“The Premier is more than a little intriguing to Bennacer, who is waiting for next week’s summit [between Milan and Raiola] when things will become a lot clearer.”

Alongside the Red Devils, who Pedulla says are “waiting,” are other English clubs Chelsea and Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp in particular is understood to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old and considers him a priority.

With regard to Chelsea, the London outfit has been described as more appealing and more attractive option compared to United.

The Bennacer situation is certainly one for supporters to keep a close eye on.

