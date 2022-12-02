Manchester United will need to bid at least €50million plus bonuses to secure Cody Gakpo



Manchester United will need to bid at least €50 million (£49.91m) to discuss a potential transfer for PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

The club remains interested in signing the forward who has been impressive during the World Cup.

He has scored in every match during the group stages of the competition with many European clubs now showing an interest.

Man United were very interested during the summer as they looked to reinvent their attack following a disappointing season beforehand.

However, the club decided against signing the Dutch international and instead signed Antony after previously working with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Sport Witness are now reporting the price tag that United will need to start at if they want to initiate a conversation for a potential transfer for Gakpo.

The outlet claims through Voetbal International that PSV won’t negotiate for a figure beneath €50m.

Gakpo wants to go to a ‘world superpower’ once the World Cup is over with meetings already planned with clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool and United.

A potential move in January could happen after the complicated departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was also speculated that Ten Hag would try and sign a new attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the need to sign a new forward has become more critical with United falling short in the race for Champions League qualification.

Last summer, Gakpo was available for just €40m including bonuses but his price tag has been increasing ever since.

The Dutch international has scored 13 goals in all competitions for his club this season.

This year alone, he has scored five goals for his county with three goals coming in the World Cup at important points during the match.

If United were to proceed with a potential transfer, it will be after the player’s participation in the World Cup.

It’ll be in the club’s best interest to start negotiations as soon as possible before his price tag increases even more.

