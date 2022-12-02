Sasa Lukic posts impressive stats despite Serbia’s defeat

This morning it was reported that Manchester United were keen to sign Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino in the January transfer window.

The 26 year old has 18 months left on his contract at Torino.

Tonight’s performance against Switzerland will have further increased his price despite Serbia losing and crashing out of the World Cup.

Lukic was heavily involved in Serbia’s final group game playing the full ninety minutes and having 63 touches.

At half time, Lukic had a 91% pass accuracy and regardless of Serbia’s panic and desperation in the latter stages he finished the match with 88% pass accuracy.

He put in a good cross into the danger zone, and three accurate long balls to try and help his team launch an attack and get over the line.

He helped his team out at the back too as he made a crucial clearance and made a number of tactical fouls to keep his team in contention.

Unfortunately, despite taking the lead in the first half, Serbia lost 3-2 to Switzerland who progress through to the knock out stages with Brazil.

Lukic started his professional career at Partizan in 2013 and signed for Torino in 2016.

He made his international debut for Serbia back in 2018 and has started every game of this World Cup.

He’s not the only Serbian international that the Reds have been keeping an eye on as Dusan Vlahovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are also on their radar.

United are hoping to make a statement in January as they seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Cody Gakpo is also rumoured to be making the move to Old Trafford but manager Erik ten Hag may prefer an out-and-out striker to replace the 37 year old.