Serbia are the latest team to crash out of the World cup despite impressive individual performances

Serbia are the latest team to crash out of the World Cup as they lost 3-2 to Switzerland in an action packed finale to the group stages this evening.

However, despite sitting bottom of the group, there were a number of fantastic individual performances that stood out, including ones from some of Manchester United’s transfer targets.

Former United keeper Milinkovic-Savic was forced into a double save in the first minute as both sides battled for a place in the last 16.

At the other end, there was a corner for Serbia but Milenkovic’s header was narrowly wide of the post.

Serbia knew they had to win and in the tenth minute they rattled the woodwork but it was Switzerland that took the lead twenty minutes in.

At this point, Serbia were sitting rock bottom of the table with Switzerland set to progress through.

It was going to be a dramatic night though as six minutes later, Mitrovic headed Serbia level.

It was end to end stuff and there were more goals to come. Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a Manchester United move in January, nicked the ball off the Switzerland defence and fired it past the keeper to take Serbia into the lead.

The tables turned again as Switzerland drew level. Playing a high line left Serbia vulnerable and the Swiss pounced.

In the second half, Serbia’s hopes of qualification were dashed early on as a well-worked team goal for Switzerland put them ahead inside three minutes of the restart.

United’s new transfer target, Sasa Lukic, had a 91% pass accuracy, showing why he is a top priority for the club in January. He had a chance halfway through the second half, but couldn’t convert it.

From then on in Serbia’s play got scrappier as desperation set in and frustration boiled over. They tried to pick up the pace and Switzerland attempted to slow things down.

In the end, Serbia couldn’t find the goals they so desperately needed but they had played some exciting football, particularly over the last two group games, and took risks that unfortunately hadn’t paid off.