Tony Mowbray dismisses chances of Manchester United recalling Amad



Tony Mowbray believes that on-loan Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is likely to remain at Sunderland for the rest of the season, despite reports that Erik ten Hag is considering recalling him.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman is keen to add another left-footed attacker to his squad in the aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational exit from the club.

And with Amad already on the books, the Ivorian could be an easy solution to strengthen Ten Hag’s options.

Currently, Antony is the only left-footed attacker in the squad and given the United boss’ preference for inverted winger, that places a heavy burden on the Brazilian.

But Mowbray was dismissive of the possibility, saying “We’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them’.

“I think Man United are in an alright place, aren’t they? They’re doing okay. They’ve got a young Argentinian lad coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to give him a chance.

“If he was to go back, then I’m not sure he’d be going back to play, and surely at the age the boy is, he needs to play,” Mowbray added.

“He’s doing that here, and I think this is a great vehicle for him to be showcasing his talent.

“He’s helping our team to be successful, and he’s showcasing his talent to Man United. I know he’s enjoying it – you can see that by the smile on his face every day now, as opposed to a month ago, when he was quite a shy, introverted individual. Now, his talent is flourishing and he’s enjoying himself, and I’m sure he’s not in any rush to go back.”

Amad had a slow start at Sunderland and was even relegated to the U21s back in September, but as since found himself becoming a key member of the Championship team.

Mowbray was effusive in his praise of the youngster after Sunderland’s win against Birmingham City, during which Amad scored to take his tally to three goals and an assist in his last five appearances.

“Amad came to the party for us – and I feel he’s really settling in with the group.

“There’s an understanding now that this kid has got real talent and deserves to be respected within the team. For me to pick him over Patrick Roberts… I sat in a press room a couple of weeks ago and said I didn’t think there was a better player in the league than Roberts.

“Amad has been unbelievable in training, so fast with his feet and direct, and his physical data from all our recent games has been incredible. He scored a wonderful goal, and we see him do that every day in training.”

With Amad seemingly developing well on Wearside, United might be best served allowing him to continue his growth in England’s second tier for the rest of the season.

But if Ten Hag has been impressed by his physical development and rise in confidence, he may well see him as an ideal candidate to rotate with Antony on Manchester United’s right wing.

