Trent Alexander-Arnold heaps praise on “outstanding” and “underrated” Marcus Rashford



Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, tipping him to be the difference for England in Qatar.

Rashford has so far been excellent for the Three Lions, registering three goals to his name.

In England’s last game against Wales, the 25-year-old started and repaid Gareth Southgate’s faith with two sublime goals, including a superb free-kick.

The second goal came when the Englishman brilliantly chopped a Wales defender before firing a powerful low shot past a helpless Danny Ward.

In the Golden Boot rankings, the United academy graduate is currently on par with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo.

Alexander-Arnold spoke to Talksport and said that Rashford brings “Excitement. That’s the first thing when he steps on the pitch, the first thing you think is that he is going to use his pace, his speed to get in behind to get at people.”

“He’s so skilful, he can score and create. “He’s an outstanding player.”

The Liverpool full-back added, “He’s underrated, I think he’s someone who can win games for club and country – he’s shown that before and I’m sure will continue to do that. He’s also someone that can help us win this tournament.”

Alexander-Arnold’s praise comes at a time when there’s a public debate on whether Rashford should maintain his starting berth against Senegal.

Southgate has a major decision to make regarding who starts in the left-wing position between Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

It speaks volumes about Rashford’s resilience that he has come from being an outcast in the England setup to re-establishing himself as a vital component in Southgate’s plans.

Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off against Senegal and extend his fine form for United when club football returns.

